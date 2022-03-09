There have been calls for the UK Government to raise the target for floating offshore wind deployment in a bid to boost investment in the industry, which has huge potential for Pembrokeshire.
Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, co-signed a letter with six other MPs for the government to raise the target from 1 gigawatt by 2030 to 15 gigawatts by 2035.
Pembrokeshire, specifically the Milford Haven Waterway, stands to benefit from the massive investment in the Celtic Sea as part of the new floating offshore wind industry.
Stephen Crabb MP said: “I want to see Pembrokeshire in the best position possible to benefit from the growth of the renewable energy industry.
"Floating offshore wind is an industry where Pembrokeshire has a natural advantage, given our coastline, wind speeds, and the transferable expertise of our oil and gas sector.
"It has significant potential to make a major contribution to achieving the UK’s net zero ambitions whilst boosting our local economy and providing high skilled green jobs here in Pembrokeshire.
“Seizing this opportunity will deliver major economic and community benefits for us in Pembrokeshire, Wales and the wider UK.
"The Government must set more ambitious targets to give energy companies confidence that the United Kingdom is the place to invest when it comes to offshore wind.”
