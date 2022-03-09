A former 1980s TV star from Pembrokeshire is optimistic about launching a potentially life-saving medical system, which provides first responders with information about a patient’s condition and medications.

Brodie Fry, who lives in Marloes, has created MyAlerts! – which features a single silicone wristband with a unique QR code with potentially life-saving information for each individual, including health record and current medication.

Mr Fry, who appeared on shows such as Opportunity Knocks with Bob Monkhouse, came up with the idea in lockdown when he was forced to leave work after multiple health issues.

He said: “I was already wearing four medical wristbands for various conditions, but when I was told I needed a fifth, I knew enough was enough.

“I was wearing two bands on each wrist otherwise they tangle with one another and catch on clothing.

"I was also concerned that a first responder would check one arm and, finding two, would not look for any others.

“The problem with the medical alert bands on the market is that they are generic and each only alerts to one specific condition or medication.

“I realised there had to be another way. This is when I came up with MyAlerts! – a single, scannable card that leads to a page of information about the wearer’s health conditions and medications.”

After an overwhelming positive response from friends Brodie has now devoted himself full-time to developing the product, which costs one penny per day.

He added: “Being no 'spring chicken', I suffer from several health conditions, ominously referred to in these pandemic times as co-morbidities!

“During lockdown my physical and mental wellbeing deteriorated and this partly expressed itself in agoraphobia.

“At the age of 65, with Type 2 Diabetes and a circulatory disorder requiring constant treatment, I became increasingly aware that, should I suffer a medical emergency, a first responder would need access to this crucial information.”

The data stored on a person’s MyAlerts! page is completely anonymous – as the service doesn’t need to ask for your name, address, email or telephone number to create your unique page.

If a first responder cannot access the internet, they can call a number on the card and an operator will relay the information.

For more information, visit https://myalerts.uk/