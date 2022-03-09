Animal friends have trotted in to a Pembrokeshire care home to bring smiles to residents and staff.
Donkey duo Sheila and Taylor came all the way from Kidwelly to pay a special visit to Pencoed in Wooden, near Saundersfoot.
The delightful donkeys were on their best behaviour as they made their way through the home, even visiting residents in their bedrooms.
Led by Mike, from Mike's Donkeys, Sheila and Taylor made friends round every corner, with some residents following them wherever they went.
Pencoed's general manager, Janet Williams, said: "Pet therapy is an excellent way of residents engaging with animals, but when they are donkeys, there's a special kind of magic."
