Converse has released a new 'Things To Grow' collection and they're available to buy now.
The shoes come in the iconic Converse style and embroidered detail, perfect for your spring/summer wardrobe.
Each shoe comes with a hidden empowering message on in the inner tongue.
The new collection is part of Converse's 'Create Next' campaign, encouraging young creatives to find their passion.
converse things to grow ✴︎ pic.twitter.com/58se9Ukmca— 🪥✿ preorder | ขอเคลียร์งานซักครู่ เดี๋ยวมาตอบค้าบ (@byunstore_) February 13, 2022
See the collection here, all available to purchase from Schuh:
- Natural Hi 1v Things To Grow Girls Toddler Trainers - £40.00
- White & Pink Ctas Things To Grow Ox Trainers - £60.00
- Natural Cons Things To Grow Eva Lift Girls Junior Trainers - £50
- Black & White Cons Ctas Things To Grow Hi Trainers - £65.00
- White & Pl Blue Things To Grow Lift Hi Trainers - £80
- Black & White Things To Grow Lift Hi Trainers - £80
- Multi Hi Trainers - £65.00
- Multi Move Platform Hi Trainers - £80.00
The Converse 'Things To Grow' collection is available to buy online via Schuh.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.