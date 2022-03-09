H Samuel has announced its new collection, ‘Hot Diamonds’ by Jac Jossa. The range features beautiful gold jewellery pieces, and it’s already selling fast.
It is made up of three collections that have been designed to be worn together, each one with it’s own ‘story’.
The website writes: “Soul is all about organic, soft shapes and touches of mother-of-pearl; Hope's sunburst designs and pops of malachite are positive and optimistic; while Embrace ties them all together with pieces made for layering.”
The collection is made up of 18ct gold pieces and designed in contemporary, bold shapes. All pieces except for the chains are decorated with Hot Diamonds signature – a hand-set diamond in each piece.
The collection includes this Hot Diamonds X Jac Jossa 18ct Gold Plated Droplet Chain for just £45. The delicate drops are ‘eye-catching’ and are a perfect match with the rest of the collection.
This Hot Diamonds X Jac Jossa 18ct Gold Plated MOP Ring is just £60 and is a stunning part of the collection. The natural gemstone makes it a perfect statement piece.
Also included in the collection is the Hot Diamonds X Jac Jossa Revive 18ct Gold Plated Earrings, a stunning pair of Malachite gemstone drop earrings. These can be purchased for £140.
