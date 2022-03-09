A St Davids soldier, who found out he was to become a father just before he headed off to Iraq to target the so-called Islamic State, was among troops receiving medals from the Prince of Wales yesterday, March 8.

Charles, who has been Colonel of the Welsh guards since 1975, presented Operation Shader medals to around 25 soldiers from The Prince of Wales’s Company at Combermere Barracks in Windsor on Tuesday.

Among those receiving a medal from Charles was Guardsman Ryan Salmon, 28, from St Davids.

“It was an honour to receive a medal off him,” said Guardsman Salmon. My father received a medal [from Charles] from the Falklands war just under 40 years ago. “It was poignant for me and my family for that to happen.”

The soldier was joined by his parents, partner and six-week-old baby girl at the ceremony.

Guardsman Salmon said he only found out that his partner was pregnant when he was in isolation ahead of his trip to Iraq.

“I found out on the first day of isolation just before I flew out,” he said, adding: “She rang me to tell me the news.”

He added that he did not see his partner until he returned to the UK four and a half months later but that keeping in touch was easy.

“My missus did want a few letters just to be romantic.”

Members of The Prince of Wales’s Company were deployed on Operation Shader 13, the British commitment to the continued defeat of Daesh across the broader Middle East, between June and December last year.

The company was deployed to Erbil in the northern Iraq region of Kurdistan.

It undertook tactical vehicle patrols across the region, working to ensure the safety and protection of multi-national partners as they conducted defence engagement with Iraqi partners.

Many members were deployed for six months, returning home for a two-week period of rest and recuperation in the middle of their tour.

Upon their return in December 2021, they were met by their families and spent Christmas at home in Wales and Windsor.

Later this month, The Prince of Wales’s Company will deploy to Kenya on exercise for six weeks.

The Welsh Guards will remain deployed on Operation Shader until June 2022.