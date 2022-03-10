A well-known Pembrokeshire food company has moved premises, moving from its iconic beachside location to an old smugglers’ in across a tidal causeway.
The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company, which has become very well-known since its 2010 formation, was located at Freshwater West for several years until very recently.
People from all over the place would travel to the beach to taste the iconic lobster rolls, crab rolls and breakfast buns stuffed with bacon, egg, cheese, seaweed butter and laverbread patties.
The business has gone from strength to strength, with an online shop selling deli goods, and the launch of Barti Rum, a seaweed spiced rum in 2017.
However, 12 years on from its beginning, Jonathan Williams is moving his company after taking on the lease at The Old Point House in Angle.
Work is currently underway to give the pub a new lease of life, including giving the beach food company permanent presence via a repurposed boat selling street food in the pub garden.
However at the moment, Jonathan is focusing on a current campaign to make April 14 ‘National Laverbread Day.’
He is inviting chefs, restaurants and food shops to join in as he intends to celebrate the joys of laverbread for the entirety of the day.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.