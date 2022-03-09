A trio of fantastic female tribute acts are lined up to star in a charity performance for Pembrokeshire Mind and other good causes this summer.
Viva La Diva! is being staged by Narberth and Whitland Rotary and follows on from the success of Sunday Night Fever in 2021.
X Factor finalist Nicola Marie will take to the stage as the legendary Amy Winehouse and country pop queen Shania Twain, while Jayne Middleton will perform as the soulful Annie Lennox.
They will be supported by the live band Sorted, who were a great hit at last year's Rotary concert with their re-creation of the hits of Madness and other ska and two-tone bands.
Sadly, Sorted's founder, John Pugh Roberts, died recently but the band are determined to carry on his legacy and continue performing.
The concert will once again be staged at Narberth Rugby Club on Sunday June 26.
Tickets are now available online at www.nwrotary.co.uk, and will also be on sale at Narberth Rugby clubhouse, Rock ‘n Rolla Boutique and Dale’s Music, Tenby.
Tickets will be priced at £20 each, but can be bought now at the special early bird price of just £15.
As well as Pembrokeshire Mind, the event will be in aid of other Rotary charities.
