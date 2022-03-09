The latest Public Health Wales Covid-19 figures for a 24 hour period show there were 149 new cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area.

Today’s figures (Wednesday, March 9) state there were 67 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 45 in Pembrokeshire and 37 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 80,832 – 44,972 in Carmarthenshire, 24,131 in Pembrokeshire and 11,729 in Ceredigion.

Data on a Monday is for a 24 hour period up to 9am Friday, and data on a Tuesday is for the 72 hours up to 9am Monday.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on February 27, there were 15,416 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 1,362 were positive.

There was one new covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda area and the total now stands at 707 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 1,141 new cases of coronavirus and six new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 822,937 cases and 7,039 deaths.

There have been 6,473 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,522,311 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,390,625 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,915,708 people and 61,296 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.