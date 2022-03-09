There is now the chance to make cash donations, big or small, to those suffering as a result of the war in Ukraine, as a Pembrokeshire town puts donation boxes in many of its shops and businesses.
Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council, working in partnership with North Pembrokeshire Trade and Tourism, has arranged for donation boxes for the British Red Cross Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine appeal to be placed around the Twin Towns.
Donation boxes are located in Seaways Book Shop, The Original Factory Shop, Janes Wool Shop and Cafe, Bettabuys, Cresswell's Cafe, Mannings Cafe, AE Nichols, Ocean Lab Coffee Shop, Joy's Card Cabin, Goodwick Fish and Chips, Goodwick Post Office and Stores and the Old Station Cafe."
"You can of course go online and donate directly, but not everyone can or wants to be online,” said Fishguard mayor, Jackie Stokes.
“And with the ever-increasing cost of living some can only spare a small amount. Every penny helps and will be welcomed by the Ukraine appeal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.