A HAVERFORDWEST hair salon has celebrated 50 years in business.

Philmar Hair Salon opened on St Mary’s Street in 1972, run by husband and wife Phillip and Margaret Wellman.

In 1996 the couple relocated the salon to the top of High Street where they it remains to this day.

Margaret returned to her home of Haverfordwest to take care of her mother after training as a hairdresser in Weston-super-Mare.

Over the years Margaret, 70, has seen many clients walk through the doors.

“We are now have the grandchildren coming in having cut the hair of their parents and the kids," she said.

"We can go back three or four generations, and that is what has kept us going. Our clientele have become like family.”

Phillip, 75, also undertook his hairdressing apprenticeship in Somerset and says that despite the trials and tribulations Haverfordwest has been through it has been a pleasure to work in such a unique location.

“Whatever business you visited you had people who would frequent High Street,” explained Phil. “It was the hub of the town."

“It used to be High Street and Market Street were the main thoroughfare,” said Margaret.

“On Saturday morning you could not walk up Market Street it was so busy. There’s been a drastic decline in footfall.”

“We get no joy seeing towns like Haverfordwest go downhill,” added Phil.

Owners Phillip and Margaret Wellman

Despite the impact the pandemic has had on local businsess Margaret and Phillip remain positive for future businesses.

Her advice for young hairdressers is that they should try get into salons on high streets and work with as many of their peers as they can to push themselves on.

“There is this mobile, come to your house industry now isn’t there,” says Margaret.

"But when I started out you were working with 10 or 12 other girls and you improved each other.”

Phillip said he was satisfied with the impact Philmars has had on the industry locally.

When asked what the secret is to their long success?

“Luck,” Phil shrugs. “Also hard work, consistency, and we’ve always got on with our clients.

“It has been a lovely town to work in. People still talk with each other in the street. That is the nicest thing about being in Haverfordwest.”

Philmars isn’t closing anytime soon and is still open for haircuts. Contact the store on 01437 764037.