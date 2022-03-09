Petrol prices in Pembrokeshire have hit a new record high in recent days following sanctions imposed by the UK on Russia in wake of the war in the Ukraine. 

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Tuesday (March 8) was 158.2p, up from 156.4p on Monday.

The average cost of a litre of diesel reached a new high of 165.2p on Tuesday, up from 162.3p on Monday.

Western Telegraph readers on pump patrol have spotted prices in Pembrokeshire approaching £1.80 for a litre of unleaded petrol - and also as low as £1.51.

So where, according to petrolprices.com, are the cheapest places to fill up in Pembrokeshire (prices quoted are those submitted today, Wednesday March 9)?

Texaco Great North Road, Victoria Filling Station

unleaded: 151.7  

diesel: 162.3

Texaco Haven Bridge Road, Crossways Service Station

unleaded: 151.9

diesel: 153.9

Asda, Pembroke Dock

unleaded: 152.7

diesel: 157.9

Tesco, Pembroke Dock

unleaded: 154.9

diesel: 158.9

Morrisons, Haverfordwest

unleaded: 156.9

diesel 155.9

Texaco, Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest

unleaded: 158.9

diesel: 163.9

Murco, Pembroke, Lamphey Service Station

unleaded: 160.9

diesel 167.9

Tesco, Milford Haven

unleaded: 160.9

diesel 160