A quiz and auction in support of the Ukraine is taking place in Tenby next week.
The town’s Japanese-influenced restaurant, Umi, will be the venue for the event, which is being organised by local residents Rhiannon Morgan-Bell of Umi and Naomi Chiffi.
Naomi said:
“We’ve all watched with horror as events have unfolded in Ukraine and have been in awe at the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people.
“My brother is in Kyiv, working for ITN, and the stories they have reported have been heartbreaking.
“We hope that one of the best ways of showing our support will be to raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee and their vital work in the region.”
Rhiannon added: “We’ve all been feeling pretty helpless at Umi since the war broke out, so when Naomi asked if we’d do this event with her, we were on board immediately. We just hope that our small efforts will make some difference to those who are suffering so greatly.”
The event takes place at Umi on Thursday March 17, 7pm until late, and tickets are £20 which include admission to the quiz, a Katsu curry and a DJ set.
There will also be the chance to bid on and win a selection of prizes and experiences donated by local businesses and generous supporters for the auction and raffle.
Up for grabs in the auction are such delights as a champagne afternoon tea at Penally Abbey and a sushi-at-home party for six from Umi, together with art and photography.
Tickets can be booked at umitenby.com/shop/P/gofal
