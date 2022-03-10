A MAN has been remanded in custody after stabbing a dog in the neck and hitting it with a hammer.
Joshua Norman, of Lowless Close, Pembroke, was arrested on Saturday, March 5, after stabbing and hitting an adult male Labrador cross with a hammer in Pembroke Dock.
Twenty-five-year-old Norman also destroyed windows at a property on the town’s Kent Row. He was also found in possession of half a gram of herbal cannabis.
Norman pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on March 7.
He was remanded in custody. The next hearing on the case will be at Swansea Crown Court on March 21.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.