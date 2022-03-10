A MAN has been remanded in custody after stabbing a dog in the neck and hitting it with a hammer.

Joshua Norman, of Lowless Close, Pembroke, was arrested on Saturday, March 5, after stabbing and hitting an adult male Labrador cross with a hammer in Pembroke Dock.

Twenty-five-year-old Norman also destroyed windows at a property on the town’s Kent Row. He was also found in possession of half a gram of herbal cannabis.

Norman pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on March 7.

He was remanded in custody. The next hearing on the case will be at Swansea Crown Court on March 21.