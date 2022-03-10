A 75-year-old woman has been sent to prison for making nuisance calls to police.

At Templeton on March 4, a court heard how Ann Gately, of the village’s Chapel Hill Lane, made three 999 calls to police.

Gately had been prohibited from making such calls under a criminal behaviour order made by Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on November 8.

Present at Newport Magistrates' Court on March 5, Gately pleaded guilty to one charge of breaching a criminal behaviour order.

She was committed to prison for 12 weeks for showing flagrant disregard to court orders.

Gately was also given a £128 surcharge which she has until March 19 to pay.