A MAN has been fined and had points added to his licence for driving a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone.

On June 16, 2021, 20-year-old Tomas Finn Coigley performed a U-turn on a mini roundabout to head back into a Tesco store in Haverfordwest using one hand to steer while the other held a phone out in front of him and he was looking directly at the screen.

Coigley, of Rosemarket, pleaded not guilty to driving without proper control of a vehicle at Haverford Magistrates’ Court on December 23, but was found guilty at the court on March 7.

He was fined £173 and had three points added to his licence.

He was also made to pay costs of £620 and surcharge of £34.

Coigley will pay the outstanding debt back at a rate of £100 a month starting April 4.