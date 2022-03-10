A MAN has been fined and had points added to his licence for driving a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone.
On June 16, 2021, 20-year-old Tomas Finn Coigley performed a U-turn on a mini roundabout to head back into a Tesco store in Haverfordwest using one hand to steer while the other held a phone out in front of him and he was looking directly at the screen.
Coigley, of Rosemarket, pleaded not guilty to driving without proper control of a vehicle at Haverford Magistrates’ Court on December 23, but was found guilty at the court on March 7.
He was fined £173 and had three points added to his licence.
He was also made to pay costs of £620 and surcharge of £34.
Coigley will pay the outstanding debt back at a rate of £100 a month starting April 4.
