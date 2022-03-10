DYFED-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses following an allegation that a 54-year-old man was assaulted in Withybush Retail Park, Haverfordwest, on Tuesday, March 1, at approximately 4pm.
He was allegedly pushed near the pedestrian crossing adjacent to Marks & Spencer, resulting in minor injuries.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220301-291.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
