DYFED-Powys Police is investigating the theft of a 20ft storage container in Milford Haven.
The container was stolen from a property in Thornton Industrial Estate, Milford Haven sometime on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
The theft was reported on the January 15, 2022, and is believed to be linked to the theft of a 10ft green container stolen from a field or compound near Thornton, Milford Haven sometime on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
One male has been arrested on suspicion of theft and has been released under investigation pending further police enquiries.
One male has attended a voluntary interview.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220115-224
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
