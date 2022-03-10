Two gold medallists from Pembrokeshire are urging other local youngsters to sign up to UK-wide skills competitions that could see them crowned top in the UK, and even represent their country on the international stage.

Registration for the WorldSkills UK 2022 competitions has opened and runs until Friday, April 1.

Students and apprentices can compete in 63 different skill disciplines where they will pit their skills against people from across the UK.

As well getting the chance to boost their skills, competitors have the unique possibility of competing at the International Skills Olympics in France in 2024.

In 2021, Pembrokeshire College students Ross Jones and Declan Morrissey proved themselves to be top of their game as they bagged gold in the Welding and Media Foundation competitions.

They say they gained so much from the experience and want others to follow in their footsteps.

“The WorldSkills UK competition is tough, but so worth it,” said Ross from Pembrokeshire Dock.

“You get so much experience, meet so many brilliant people and the support I had throughout the competition was just incredible. I would definitely recommend signing up and having a go.

“It has given me so much confidence.”

Nineteen-year-old Declan from Goodwick added: “Taking part in the WorldSkills UK competition was one of the best things I have ever done.

"I had no idea this time last year that I would be a national champion or what taking part would really involve.

“I couldn’t believe it when Steph McGovern read my name out and I realised I was a gold medal winner.

"Even now, months later, I’m still pretty shell shocked about the whole experience let alone winning anything.

"I would definitely recommend signing up. It has given me so much more confidence to succeed in the future.”

Designed by industry experts, the competitions help young people grow personally and professionally by developing their technical and employability skills.

Registration for the WorldSkills UK national competitions runs until Friday 1 April. Register here.