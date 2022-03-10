Trading Standards Wales says it has seized over three million cigarettes in the last 12 months, and nearly half a ton of rolling tobacco, with a street value of over £750,000.

Illegal tobacco is typically about half the price of legitimate tobacco, and there is no control over the age of customers.

Trading Standards say that this makes it much easier for children to buy tobacco and become addicted to smoking.

Most adult smokers want to quit, they say, but the easy availability of cheap tobacco makes it much harder.

Roger Mapleson, Lead Officer for Trading Standards Wales on Tobacco said: “The illegal tobacco market presents a major threat to health, particularly the health of children.

"Illegal tobacco sellers don’t care about age restrictions or other laws that restrict the sale of tobacco and make cigarettes easily available to kids at affordable prices.

"Those that sell illegal tobacco are at end of an international supply chain.

"The money generated from sales funds organised crime that is connected to other illegal activity including other illegal drugs.

“Many of the seizures are currently the subject of investigations that will lead to the prosecution of the individuals responsible

"Trading Standards will continue to tackle illegal tobacco across the country, and anyone involved in the supply of illegal tobacco can expect to have stock seized and criminal action taken against them.”

The announcement came on No Smoking Day, which placed a national focus on smoking, the harms that it causes, how to quit and the work that is being done to reduce the number of people that smoke.

Currently 17% of adults in Wales smoke, which is the lowest it has ever been – but that is still 425,000 people.

It is reported that one in every two long term smokers will die prematurely as a result of their addiction, and over 5,000 people die every year in Wales of a smoking related disease.

To report sellers of illegal tobacca and to find out more visit https://noifs-nobutts.co.uk/.

Alternatively, report it to the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on freephone 0800 555 111.

If you want to stop smoking visit https://www.helpmequit.wales/