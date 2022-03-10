PETROL prices are still on the rise.

The highest seen today according to petrolprices.com was diesel at a Texaco in Milford Haven supposedly coming in at 180.7pence a litre.

The lowest seen was 155.9pence per litre for unleaded in a Gulf station in Tenby.

See the latest prices in select stations in Pembrokeshire, below.

Unleaded and diesel prices, 10/03/22 (Highest to lowest)

Texaco, Great North Road, Milford Haven, SA73 2NA

Unleaded: 159.9 Diesel: 180.7

Texaco, Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest, SA62 4BT

Unleaded: 157.9 Diesel: 171.9

Hurco, The Green, Tenby, SA70 8EU

Unleaded: 158.9 Diesel: 170.9

Gulf, Marsh Road, Tenby, SA70 7RB

Unleaded: 155.9 Diesel: 167.9

Texaco, High Street, Fishguard, SA65 9AT

Unleaded: 157.9 Diesel: 165.9

BP, St Peters Road, Johnston, SA62 3PJ

Diesel: 163.9

Asda, Western Way, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6DA

Diesel: 162.7

Tesco, St Lawrence Hill, Milford Haven, SA73 3AU

Unleaded: 160.9

Tesco, Fenton Trading Estate, Haverfordwest, SA61 1BU

Unleaded: 159.9 Diesel: 159.9

Morrisons, Bridge Meadow Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 2EX

Diesel 158.9