PETROL prices are still on the rise.
The highest seen today according to petrolprices.com was diesel at a Texaco in Milford Haven supposedly coming in at 180.7pence a litre.
The lowest seen was 155.9pence per litre for unleaded in a Gulf station in Tenby.
See the latest prices in select stations in Pembrokeshire, below.
Unleaded and diesel prices, 10/03/22 (Highest to lowest)
Texaco, Great North Road, Milford Haven, SA73 2NA
Unleaded: 159.9 Diesel: 180.7
Texaco, Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest, SA62 4BT
Unleaded: 157.9 Diesel: 171.9
Hurco, The Green, Tenby, SA70 8EU
Unleaded: 158.9 Diesel: 170.9
Gulf, Marsh Road, Tenby, SA70 7RB
Unleaded: 155.9 Diesel: 167.9
Texaco, High Street, Fishguard, SA65 9AT
Unleaded: 157.9 Diesel: 165.9
BP, St Peters Road, Johnston, SA62 3PJ
Diesel: 163.9
Asda, Western Way, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6DA
Diesel: 162.7
Tesco, St Lawrence Hill, Milford Haven, SA73 3AU
Unleaded: 160.9
Tesco, Fenton Trading Estate, Haverfordwest, SA61 1BU
Unleaded: 159.9 Diesel: 159.9
Morrisons, Bridge Meadow Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 2EX
Diesel 158.9
