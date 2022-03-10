The latest Public Health Wales Covid-19 figures for a 24 hour period show there were 225 new cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area.

Today’s figures (Thursday, March 10) state there were 120 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 67 in Pembrokeshire and 38 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 81,057 – 45,092 in Carmarthenshire, 24,198 in Pembrokeshire and 11,767 in Ceredigion.

Data on a Monday is for a 24 hour period up to 9am Friday, and data on a Tuesday is for the 72 hours up to 9am Monday.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on March 6, there were 16,051 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 1,822 were positive.

There was one new covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda area and the total now stands at 708 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 1,548 new cases of coronavirus and two new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 824,485 cases and 7,041 deaths.

There have been 10,023 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,522,561 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,391,356 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,917,500 people and 61,347 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.