Hopes are high that a juvenile common dolphin stuck in Fishguard Harbour yesterday, Wednesday, may have made it back out to sea after all.

There were fears for the future of the juvenile after it returned to the harbour alone yesterday.

The day before it had been seen in the same spot in the company of another dolphin.

However, alone and unequipped to deal with life outside the pod it was feared that the youngster would not make it.

Yesterday Sea Trust, Pembrokeshire Marine Mammal Rescue, the Welsh Strandings Agency and the RSPCA were all monitoring the situation.

It was hoped that the dolphin would leave the harbour on the falling tide but its chances of survival did not look great.

“Sadly, the prognosis is not good,” said Sea Trust founder Cliff Benson. “As without its mother or the rest of its pod its chances of survival are poor.”

The dolphin has not been spotted today despite an extensive search of the harbour by Sea Trust staff and volunteers.

Cliff said that a small pod of common dolphins had been spotted at Strumble Head and it is hoped that the lone juvenile had made its way back out to sea and joined it.