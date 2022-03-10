There has been more good news for Pembrokeshire Frame, as the reuse charity has been awarded a £20,000 grant by the Postcode Community Trust.
The grant will assist the reuse charity in continuing to support the people of Pembrokeshire by continuing to offer employment, training and meaningful occupation to people in Pembrokeshire with disabilities.
It will support the costs of support workers and new and exciting projects at Pembrokeshire Frame.
Paul Hughes, chief officer at Pembrokeshire Frame, said that Covid had had a significant impact on the sustainability of the charity, as during lockdown no income could be generated from its reuse stores which had to close.
The support of the Postcode Community Trust, which is a grant giving trust, funded by players of People’s Postcode lottery, will make a huge difference.
“We are grateful to receive a grant from Postcode Community Trust to help support the organisation in difficult times caused by the impacts of Covid 19,” said Mr Hughes.
“Funding will assist us in supporting the vulnerable individuals we work with and the local community and it will allow us to update our digital hardware.”
This is the second chunk of major funding for Frame to be awarded this year, last month it received a £10,000 National Lottery community grant to help deliver its zero-waste store in Pembroke Dock.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19948640.frame-pembrokeshire-10-000-national-lottery-community-grant/
