WORKS are to begin at Bridgend Square as part of the wider construction of the Haverfordwest Transport Interchange Project, with Pembrokeshire County Council promising 'seamless journeys' to town and clear communication with the public.

Work will include kerbline realignment, relocation of bus shelters and signage information, installation of crossings and footways, and relocation of existing lighting and CCTV.

The existing Bridgend Square car park will be closed from Sunday, March 13, with works starting from Monday, March 14.

The car park is envisaged to be closed for up to two years.

A temporary bus station will be implemented which will serve as the primary bus station following decommissioning of the current facility.

The temporary facility will be reached by buses via a new access off the A487.

Perrot’s Road Car Park will be unaffected by the works, with access maintained throughout.

READ MORE: Plans for £8m ‘transport interchange’ in Haverfordwest submitted

READ MORE: Haverfordwest's proposed £8m new public transport interchange

The work is preparing for the development of an improved multi-storey car park in the heart of Haverfordwest, upgrading the facility to a modern Public Transport Interchange fit for the future.

Works are scheduled to begin on the main infrastructure during May this year, subject to planning approvals.

The Haverfordwest Public Transport Interchange plans are scheduled to go before the County Planning Committee on March 16, 2022.

Cabinet member Cllr Paul Miller welcomed the enabling works and the forward planning involved.

“The Haverfordwest Public Transport Interchange is a major project," said Cllr Miller. "It has the opportunity to create a modern, integrated facility that provides an impressive gateway to heart of the County Town.

“We are planning to create a seamless journey and a clear transition for passengers using the transport facilities, encouraging people to alight and explore the town centre.

“We continue to examine ways to free up extra parking spaces across Haverfordwest to mitigate for the loss of the multi-storey car park.

“We will also continue to communicate clearly with the public as we progress through this exciting project.”

Local County councillor, Cllr Thomas Tudor, added: “I’m pleased that this project is now moving forward and developing.

“Getting the temporary bus stop in place is important as we work through the demolition and construction phases of the Public Transport Interchange project, subject to planning."