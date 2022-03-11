A CIDER producer offered college learners the opportunity to design the label for their bottles and has chosen a winner.

A competition was held among year one graphic design and illustration students for the best design with the winning design, chosen by the Foundation, was created by learner Katie Granby.

Katie was really honoured that her design was chosen.

“This project really allowed me to think outside the box and use all my skills to the best advantage," said Katie.

"The colours used in the design are red and blue creating a traditional look and feel, but with the added twist of some digital influences.

"I really enjoyed working on the branding and it gave me a real idea of what is expected of you as a designer in the working world and how project briefs are managed.”

Cider label designed by Pembrokeshire College Student

Graphic Design learners have recently taken part in a branding launch as part of a joint venture between the John Burns Foundation and Pembrokeshire College.

The John Burns Foundation orchard in Kidwelly, houses approximately 200 apple trees where a mix of modern and traditional varieties of apple are grown, including one local to the area, Gelli Aur.

The apples are picked and taken to Clynfyw Care Farm, Abercych where they are pressed, and the juice is then pasteurised and bottled.

Lecturer Louise Sheppard expressed just how proud she was of her learners.

“I love how Katie’s designs can be applied to different contexts," said Louise.

"This project has allowed our learners to explore traditional and digital design methods. It has also given them the encouragement to push forward and be adaptable to project briefs.

"They have all enjoyed taking part and I am so proud of each and every one of them.”

This project also allowed the Project Workshop to get involved.

The project is a social enterprise offering a range of ‘manufactured from scratch’ and upcycled seasonal products for sale at various retail outlets.

Outlets currently sourced for the Apple Juice by the Workshop Project are The regular Project stall in the Atrium and The Project stall at Haverfordwest Market.

They will be available soon.