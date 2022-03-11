Pembrokeshire’s Rainbow Fairy is working her magic in blue and yellow as she creates new images in support of the Ukraine.
Diana Brook of Narberth gained her nickname during the pandemic when she painted rainbows in support of the NHS on windows in the town.
Her striking graphics became beacons of hope and she continued to brighten up the seasons of the year with year with Hallowe’en pumpkins, Valentine’s hearts, ‘stay safe’ snowflakes and Easter chicks.
Artist and teacher Diana has raised more than £10,000 for Leukaemia UK, and is now channelling her fundraising towards the charity United Help Ukraine.
She said:
“This is to spread hope and love to the people of the Ukraine.
“Each hand-drawn rainbow will raise money for the plight of these people in this devastation and horrible war.”
Orders have been pouring in for Diana’s blue and yellow rainbows, with donations of £5 upwards requested.
She hopes to fit in visits to personally decorate as many Narberth windows as possible, but is encouraging people to order ‘takeaways’ – acrylic sheets featuring the rainbow image.
“The people of Narberth are ace, as usual, and Kadinsky Art in Redstone Road have donated lots of the acrylic,” she said.
“I’ve literally only just started, but I’ve already had an order from the USA.”
If you’d like to order your own Ukraine rainbow, then contact Diana via her Rainbow Fairy Facebook page or order online via dianarbrook.com/shop
