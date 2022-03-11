Apple revealed a new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro colour during its sneak peek event and we can't wait to pre-order it.

These two finishes were announced during its Peak Performance announcement on March 8 alongside a new Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball feature and M1 Ultra chip.

The new colours include "green" and "alpine green" in both the 13 and the 13 Pro models respectively.

Fans couldn't get enough of the new green colours with many sharing their thoughts on social media.

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 in green. Credit: Apple

One user tweeted: "A GREEN iPhone?? Why did I get the graphite."

Paired with a green apple and heart emoji, another customer said: "Green looks great."

While a third added: "I’ve got an 11 Pro in green. I love the color! Hopefully, they’ll add it when the 14 comes out."

Here is when the new colours are coming to the UK and where you can preorder it.

Pre-order iPhone 13 and 13 Pro in green from Sky

iPhone 13 Pro. Now in Alpine Green. 💚

— Sky (@SkyUK) March 9, 2022

You can pre-order the new models from the Sky Mobile website from Friday, March 11, at 1 pm.

Browse the other colours, features as well as pick your perfect package by visiting the Sky website.

Sky also has multiple deals right now if you're looking to upgrade your phone including saving £360 on an iPhone 13.

Pre-order iPhone 13 and 13 Pro in green from O2

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro bring huge upgrades to your camera as well as a lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip and superfast 5G.

Now you can enjoy improved battery life and a brighter Super Retina XDR display in a brand new green case.

The new models are available to pre-order at the same time on March 11 at 1 pm.

O2 has a great range of packages and benefits with access to Disney+, Amazon Prime and more.

Shop for your ideal package via the O2 website.

Pre-order iPhone 13 and 13 Pro in green from Three

iPhone 13. Now in Green.



The most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone.

Lightning-fast Bionic chip. Big leap in battery life. 5G and a Super Retina XDR display.



Pre-order iPhone 13 on Three from 1pm Friday 11th March.



— Three UK (@ThreeUK) March 10, 2022

The dual-camera iPhone system can now be yours in green!

You can pre-order it from Three from 1 pm on March 11 and you can register your interest ahead of time to get that handy reminder so that you don't lose out.

Register your interest now and shop the rest of Three's fantastic deals via the Three website.

Pre-order iPhone 13 and 13 Pro in green from EE

Experience the gorgeous new green finishes for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 — in its sleek design with support for 5G — available for pre-order this Friday on the UK's best network. pic.twitter.com/kVRp24UoiV — EE (@EE) March 9, 2022

EE is offering the new green models as well as the rest of the highly anticipated Apple range.

You can pre-order the green iPhone 13 and 13 Pros from Friday, March 11 at 1pm.

Or if you prefer you can pre-order the affordable iPhone SE which has undergone some serious upgrades including a A15 Bionic chip, 5G, a new camera system and more.

You can also get the new "powerful and versatile" iPad Air from EE on Friday too.

Meet the new powerful and versatile new iPad Air with the breakthrough M1 chip, delivering a massive leap in performance, lighting-fast 5G, advanced cameras and more - starting at the same affordable price.



— EE (@EE) March 9, 2022

Pre-order iPhone 13 and 13 Pro in green from Apple

The new style will be available to preorder from 5 am on Friday, March 11 in the US and 1 pm in the UK.

It will then be made available to US and UK customers on March 18.

Prices start at £39.54 a month or £949 before you trade-in your old phone via the Apple website.