A flowering cherry tree has been donated to the town of Neyland, as a celebration to mark the 100th anniversary of the soroptimist movement.
Milford Haven and District Soroptimists donated the tree to the town, with the tree now sitting at Neyland Vale.
Mayor of Neyland, Cllr Simon Hancock, thanked the women from the local soroptimist group for their generous donation.
He said: “Tree planting is essential to combat climate change, and this tree will be a useful contribution to the local tree-planting target which Neyland Town Council has set itself.”
