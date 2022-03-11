An evening of top quality music is coming to Pembrokeshire next week, as a show celebrating the work of ABBA will take place at the Torch Theatre.
Thank ABBA for the Music is a two-hour show, featuring all Swedish band’s greatest hits, which is currently on tour and taking a chance on Milford Haven next weekend.
The show, with a seven-piece live band and interactive video projection, will be in the county on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19, with both shows starting at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £22 of your money, money, money - and are selling fast.
If you're thinking gimme gimme gimme a ticket, you can book via the Torch Theatre’s Box Office on 01646 695267 or at Torchtheatre.co.uk
1970s fancy dress is optional, but honey honey, it's highly encouraged.
