The Met Office has provided Pembrokeshire with a weather warning for this weekend, with heavy winds expected in certain parts of the county.
The majority of the county is expected to be susceptible to high winds and wet weather between 1pm 7pm on the afternoon and evening of Saturday, March 12.
The warning provided is a yellow weather warning for wind, which covers the majority of the south coast of Wales, and the entirety of the west country in England.
The Met Office has said: “A spell of windy and wet weather during Saturday afternoon may lead to some travel disruption.”
The body also said that things to expect include:
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely and damage to trees possible
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
