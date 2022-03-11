A disused and unloved Pembrokeshire playing field is well on its way to becoming a haven for nature and biodiversity, thanks to some creative thinking.

Llawhaden sports field - which has some stunning views right across to the Preseli hills - already has around 300 trees and hedging plants around the boundary.

But keen to try and develop the space further, members of the community council along with local county councillor Di Clements met with Ant Rogers, the biodiversity implementation officer at PCC, to explore other options.

He suggested a green gym, a community orchard of fruit trees and new methods of cutting the grass to encourage wild flowers to grow. He also provided advice on where funding might be found.

The community council has been working hard to bring the empty field, which used to host a number of sporting events, back into use after years of neglect.

The perimeter trees were planted by Di and the community council two years ago and have flourished in that time, much to everyone’s delight.

The next stage, which will need some funding, could improve the community space - which is owned by Llawhaden community council - even further.

Di said: "The community council thought it would be a good idea to make better use of it and I asked Ant to come along and give them some ideas about what we could do to promote biodiversity and make it a nice green space for locals to visit."

Di added that the project is a long-term one,but she and the council are hoping it will provide a great local amenity space for locals to enjoy. It is hoped an event later this year will highlight the work being done and to encourage others to get involved.

Chairman of the community council, Hugh Watchman, said: "I'm really pleased to see this space being brought back to life for the local community to enjoy and use once again."