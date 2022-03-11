A scientific study took place in Milford Haven Waterway to help developers pinpoint the best sites for tidal turbines.
The month-long study by Swansea University occurred at Wales’ national marine test site, META, and measured the speed of the current at the seabed.
The waterway was chosen as the site for the study, as it 'offers the best opportunity to rigorously assess innovative technology at an early stage.’
The study was led by Professor Ian Masters, professor of ocean energy at Swansea University.
He said: “When we really understand the tidal velocity and the way it changes with turbulence from one second to the next, we can use that information to design high performance and economic tidal turbines. This will reduce our dependence on oil and gas imports.”
Tom Hill, META Project Delivery Manager added: “We already have all the necessary consents in place and were able to make all the introductions and deployment planning Swansea University needed, allowing them to focus on the detail.”
With growing momentum behind the net zero carbon emissions, Wales is set to become a hub for marine renewable energy.
This is as part of the wider Pembroke Dock Marine Project, the £60.5 million investment aimed at drawing skills, facilities and infrastructure into the region to grow Wales’ low carbon economy.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.