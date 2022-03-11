FOOTAGE shows firefighters battling a blazing car fire in Haverfordwest.
The firefighters were called to the blaze in the early hours of the morning on March 10 at the town's Cromie Avenue.
Onlookers say they were alerted to the incident by 'one hell of a bang' and that the car seemed to catch fire on its own.
A statement from Mid and West Wales fire service said the fire was started accidentally.
"We confirm that a crew from Haverfordwest Station attended to a call at 3.30am on March 10, to an accidental private motor vehicle fire at Cromie Avenue, Haverfordwest.
"The crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish, leaving the scene at 4.47am."
The person who submitted the video, who wishes to remain anonymous, noted that fire crews stayed to make sure the car did not reignite and that their efforts were amazing.
