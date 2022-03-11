A long-serving Army veteran from Pembrokeshire is to take up the role of the first Veterans’ Commissioner for Wales.

Colonel James Phillips, who lives in Tenby, has been jointly appointed by the Office for Veterans’ Affairs and the Office of the Secretary of State for Wales.

He will be working to enhance the support for veterans in Wales, as well as scrutinising and advising on government policy for veterans.

The married father-of-four has just completed his own transition to civilian life after 33 years in the Army, serving in Germany, Cyprus, The Netherlands, Northern Ireland, the Balkans, Afghanistan and Iraq.

He has commanded soldiers, sailors and air personnel and worked in NATO, MOD, Joint and Army Headquarters.

Colonel Phillips said:

“As a veteran of more than thirty years’ service, I am very excited to be appointed as the first Veterans’ Commissioner for Wales. “The ex-forces community forms an important part of Welsh society and there is a long tradition of service and sacrifice. “I will utilise my experience and position to improve the lives of all veterans and their families.”

The Commissioner’s role will include directing veterans and their families to local support available in areas such as healthcare and mental health provision, housing and employment, as well as assisting charities and advocating for the veteran community in Wales.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said he was delighted that Colonel Phillips had been appointed to the role, which will build on the success of counterpart roles in Scotland and Northern Ireland and will mean that all devolved nations have a Veterans’ Commissioner.

He said: “The armed forces have a long and important tradition in Wales and we are exceptionally proud of our Welsh veterans.

"Our ex-servicemen and women and their families deserve recognition, support and respect throughout the duration of their service and beyond.

“The appointment of a Veterans’ Commissioner for Wales will increase and coordinate the support available and highlights the UK Government’s commitment to the welfare of the men and women who serve in our armed forces.”