HYWEL Dda University Health Board (UHB) is inviting those members of the public who have expressed a wish to be part of future engagement, to submit expressions of interest to be part of the process to help assess and evaluate the shortlisted sites.

This technical evaluation process will result in a recommendation for the best location for a new urgent and planned care hospital.

The health board recently submitted a Programme Business Case to the Welsh Government which included plans for a new urgent and planned care hospital, somewhere between Narberth in Pembrokeshire and St Clears in Carmarthenshire.

To help select a site and as part of its commitment to engage with communities, the health board is contacting individuals, groups, and organisations from across the three counties requesting expressions of interest to join a group to assess and evaluate the shortlisted sites and to identify the best location for the hospital.

This exercise includes writing to more than 200 people who participated in an engagement exercise last year, who had requested to be kept informed about future engagement activities.

Numbers will be limited but the health board is seeking a diverse and representative group.

Those who become part of the process will be expected to attend a small number of half day workshops.

The process is being managed with support and advice from The Consultation Institute, a not-for-profit, independent body, which provides guidance on best practice for engaging with communities.

Lee Davies, executive director of strategic development and operational planning at Hywel Dda UHB, said the health board are aware of the importance of these plans.

“Public representation on this appraisal group is of paramount importance, and we want it to be as representative as possible of the communities we serve.

“We fully understand the strength of feeling that exists within our communities, which is why I would encourage those contacted to submit their expressions of interest to take part in this panel, and have their voices heard.

“The new urgent and planned care hospital is one element of our ambitious plan to improve health outcomes and well-being of our population."

Dates for the consultation are yet to be confirmed.