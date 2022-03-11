The latest Public Health Wales Covid-19 figures for a 24 hour period show there were 185 new cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area.
Today’s figures (Friday, March 11) state there were 95 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 62 in Pembrokeshire and 28 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 81,242 – 45,187 in Carmarthenshire, 24,260 in Pembrokeshire and 11,795 in Ceredigion.
Data on a Monday is for a 24 hour period up to 9am Friday, and data on a Tuesday is for the 72 hours up to 9am Monday.
Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
For the seven-day period ending on March 6, there were 16,051 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 1,822 were positive.
There was one new covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda area and the total now stands at 709 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 1,525 new cases of coronavirus and four new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 826,010 cases and 7,045 deaths.
There have been 10,511 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,522,808 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,391,780 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,919,062 people and 61,404 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.