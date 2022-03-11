Music inspired by avant-garde jazz icon John Coltrane will be striking an emotionally-charged note in Pembrokeshire next Thursday, March 17.
Narberth Jazz is getting ready to welcome The Coltrane Dedication Quintet to the Plas Hotel for an evening that will take the spirit of that great movement in music between 1960 and 1967 and laying it out in a 21st century context.
The collective of musicians use Coltrane’s later compositions to create powerful, engaging and impassioned communication through improvised music.
The quintet is co-led by Lyndon Owen on tenor and Caractacus Downes on baritone, supported by Dave Jones on keys, Ashley John Long on bass and Ian Poole on drums.
A Narberth Jazz spokesman said:
“Always a profound evening, the intensity of the dynamic between these five players produces a single entity whose unity and trust in each other is palpable.”
Advance tickets are available from Narberth Jazz website www.narberthjazz.wales/events and by phone on 07778 563334.
For more information, see www.coltranededication.co.uk/index.php
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.