How much have you paid to fill up your car today? Petrol and diesel prices are still on the rise with diesel coming dangerously close to £2 a litre at some stations.

The highest fuel price, according to petrolprices.com, is 195.9 pence for diesel at the Shell Cross Roads Garage in Kilgetty.

Also coming in at 195.9 pence a litre is the Murco Old Pump Filling Station on Tenby Road.

Both of these prices were recorded yesterday.

The cheapest fuel recorded today is 154.9 pence a litre for unleaded, recorded today at Tesco, Pembroke Dock.

Oil prices have soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leading to higher wholesale costs for fuel retailers.

The price per barrel of Brent crude – the most commonly used way of measuring the UK’s oil price – reached 139 US dollars on Monday, which was its highest level in 14 years. But the price plummeted to 109 US dollars on Wednesday.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “A tank of petrol is now almost £88 while diesel has now gone over £92.

“As this is an average price, drivers will be seeing some unbelievably high prices on forecourts as retailers pass on their increased wholesale costs.

Online fuel price comparison service PetrolPrices said it was used by 150,000 people on Wednesday.

That is a 10-fold increase since mid-February, demonstrating the rising number of people concerned about the cost of filling up.

The firm said several forecourts are already charging £2 per litre for diesel.

The Federation of Wholesale Distributors has warned spiking fuel costs will cause the price of groceries and food in restaurants to rise.

Here are the latest prices in select stations in Pembrokeshire, and beyond, recorded today, March 11.

Diesel prices, recorded 11/03/22 (Highest to lowest)

MFG Texaco Fishguard 171.9

Morrisons Haverforwest 164.9

Asda Pembroke Dock 164.7 T

esco Haverforwest Extra 159.9

Tesco Pembroke Dock 158.9

Unleaded prices recorded 11/03/22 (Highest to lowest)

Texaco MFG Fishguard 159.9

Tesco Haverfordwest Extra 159.9

Kiln Park Service Station, Tenby 156.9

Asda Pembroke Dock 156.7

LLechryd Service Station 154.9

Tesco Pembroke Dock 154.9