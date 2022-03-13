In his latest That Reminds Me nostalgia column, JEFF DUNN looks at the changes of Milford Marina over the last century, with the new Tŷ Hotel bringing more changes to the area.

Here we go again with the column which, if it was a song, would probably be the Carpenters' "It's yesterday once more."

Firstly, a quick look back to the last TRM, in which Eddie Stapleton from Tenby recalled some of his Sunderland flying boat memories.

I'm delighted to say that it prompted the daughter of the late Ronald Lawrence (sorry I didn't get your name) Pembroke Dock, to ring to say that her dad had piloted those magnificent flying machines during the war.

This week, as I was taking a leisurely stroll around the Milford Marina, now dominated by the impressive, soon-to-be-opened, new hotel, I couldn't help thinking how the last hundred years have seen so many changes to a part of the town that, because of its position and maritime history, has always been the hub of the community.

And that prompted me to delve once more into my box of snaps to try to capture a whiff of the early days of Milford Docks and its surrounds.

The first photograph is from around 1905, and shows steam trawlers alongside the fishmarket.

By that time, Milford had grown into a busy, thriving fishing port, already ranking fifth in the UK fishing charts, and landing catches that were five times larger than those being handled by Swansea, and ten times more than Cardiff!

The market itself extended more than 1,150 feet along the quayside, and in it fish was bought for, and despatched to, thousands of fishmongers and catering establishments spread across the length and breadth of the UK… and this week's second snap is a prime example.

Milford Haven was rapidly making a name for itself and, although it had become clear by then that the fishing industry was definitely ‘the way to go,’ it shouldn't be forgotten that it reached that position more by chance than design.

It certainly hadn't been the original intention of the Docks Co. to head in that direction. Not in a million years.

It was only when their pipe dream of turning Milford into a major player in the Transatlantic trade had disappeared that the Docks Co. finally turned tack, and acknowledged the success of the flourishing fishing industry, and switched their attention to that.

And that's why, for as long as I continue doing these columns, I will continue to feature the fishing boats in my TRM Trawler corner.

Next week I'll be looking back at Shielburn M15.

I'm delighted to say I've had more calls from readers who enjoy these TRMs, and, surprisingly, not just from Milfordians, for which I'm eternally grateful.

It reminds me why I've been doing them for more years than I care to remember, mostly, of course, through the Milford Mercury, and with my mug shot glaring at you, occasionally

I get recognised by someone who is a stranger to me. Like the time, a while ago, outside Tesco's, when a nattily dressed old gent approached me waving a Milford Mercury.

"You're the one in the paper, aren't you?" I nodded non-committedly, waiting patiently to see it was a good or bad critic. There was a devilish twinkle in his eye, and the old gent was obviously nearer to 90 than 80.

"I always enjoy reading it, but you don't always get everything right."

I knew the old geezer had a point so I just said: "That's true, but I do my best."

He grinned, gummily: "I could tell you a few tales. I used to play in Hilton Woods when I was a lad, and did you know that on the other side of Black Bridge there was a pub called the Tiddly Wink?"

I could vaguely remember my grandfather mentioning it to me.

The old geezer continued: "We used to climb the stile by Thomas the Pops' factory over to Mount Farm; across the field, into the middle of the woods to Hop Cottage where the Walters' family lived.

"We'd get through the bushes to the top of the woods and down a narrow roadway to Roddle Bottoms, Gaudyloop, then over the stream to cottages and the path to the main road."

I was about to speak, but he continued unabated: "And can you remember Mr Slough coming round with his ice cream in the summer and chip cart in the winter?" I admitted that I didn't.

"I just wanted to see how much you knew about Milford. You don't know much, do you?" he grinned.

He wouldn't divulge his name: "I don't want to be in your paper, boy, but think on. And where was the New Walk?"

Before I could answer he got into a car and was whisked away towards Milford.

It was long before the days of masks but for some reason, that particular memory always reminds of the Lone Ranger TV series, when every episode ended: "Who was that masked man?"

It also reminded me how, if you want to learn more about life in your town in the ‘old days’ sit down and have a chat with your grandparents, or great grandparents, you'll be surprised how much they know.

My final snap this week is another from the early 1900s, up the ‘Doctors Hill’ to Charles Street.

That's just about it, except to say that the old man's New Walk became The Rath.

I leave you with this thought from Helen Keller: "Life is either a daring adventure… or nothing. "

Take care, please stay safe.