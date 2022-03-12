A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind has been extended until Sunday.
The warning covers most of Pembrokeshire today (Saturday, March 12) and the entirity of the county tomorrow, until noon on Sunday (March 13).
The Met Office has warned that strong winds may cause transport and coastal disruption.
“There will probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer," said a Met Office spokesperson.
“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes are likely, with short-term loss of power and other services possible.
“It is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.