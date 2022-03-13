Pembrokeshire County Council wants to hear from people in the county who are able to become foster carers, and help one of the 215 children and young people in the care of the body.

Of those 215, one in five are aged 16 or over, and so the council is also looking for people who can provide a stepping stone for young people moving from foster care to independent living.

Some young people leave care and return home or live with friends, while some move to Supported Lodgings accommodation.

Mandy Thomas, Supported Lodgings Coordinator in the Family Placement Team, the Council’s fostering service, said: “The young person will need their own bedroom, bed and storage for their personal belongings, access to a kitchen, bathroom and living room and their own key to the front door.

“Their carers help young people develop skills like cooking and budgeting, as well as providing encouragement and emotional support.”

Bridget, who has been providing a home to young people for two years, added: “There is the misconception that you are just 'left to get on with it' which is not the case.

"Mandy and I meet regularly and there is always someone from the team available to answer any queries.

“The young people who have lived in my home over the two years have been amazing.

"I've been happy to be part of their journey towards independence by providing stability and security in order for them to thrive and succeed with their lives.

“I was once on the street but my carer gave me a bed and a safe place to live," said one young person.

"I now have a job and a dream to invest in properties to secure a future for me and my family.”

Another said: “I work part time but am hoping to go back to college and have a career in IT.

"What meant the most to me was being given the space to be me and have carers understand me and care enough to help me feel at home.”

If you would be interested in finding out more about being a Supported Lodgings carer, call 01437 774650 or email fostering@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.