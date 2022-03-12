Nearly 70 public buildings in Pembrokeshire have had their internet speeds boosted up to 40-fold, thanks to a £1million project.

The scheme is part of a UK Government drive to bring lightning-fast full fibre broadband to more than 600 locations in Wales, at a cost of £11.5million.

Buildings connected include hospitals, GP surgeries, care homes, libraries and youth centres.

The funding will encourage broadband firms to extend networks to surrounding homes and businesses.

It marks the completion of the largest public sector broadband project in Wales funded by the UK government.

It means doctors and police officers can save time waiting for large files such as x-rays and CCTV footage to download, care home residents will get better access to online therapy and entertainment, and library users will enjoy faster wi-fi.

Towns and villages in Pembrokeshire to benefit are: Haverfordwest (22 locations), Milford Haven (11), Pembroke Dock (11), Tenby (7), Fishguard (4), Saundersfoot (3) Crymych (2), Narberth (2), Pembroke (2), Newport (2), Kilgetty and Templeton.

In Pembroke Dock, the Anchorage Social Activity Centre, which works with people with learning disabilities or dementia, has seen its internet speeds rising from two to 80 megabits per second.

Amongst the benefits of the broadband boost is a digital therapy system involving a large touch-screen loaded with materials to improve mood and wellbeing, including music therapy, interactive games, pictures and BBC archive clips.

The centre’s senior team co-ordinator, Esther Gray, said: “Fibre has given us the speeds to work more effectively and there are no more spinning circles while we wait for things to load. This has given an additional push to reinvent our service and move forwards.”

At Milford Haven Library, connection speeds have rocketed from a sluggish four megabits per second to, putting an end to public complaints about a slow service on the 17 public computers and free wi-fi.

“It’s been great so far," said the library’s site co-ordinator, Tracy Collins. “This is a big step forward.”

Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart,m said: “This is a significant step that will make so many people’s lives easier in Wales.

“Every day increasingly more public services are being delivered online. The investment of £11.5m from the UK Government to improve connectivity means the public will have better access to these services which will be faster and more efficient."