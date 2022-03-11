Work on the demolition of parts of the former Cardigan Hospital site is expected to be completed within a month, before new homes are built.

It will pave the way for the next phase of the development, which is expected be completed by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

The final piece of the demolition is the wall along the entrance to the town at Pont-Y-Cleifion, known locally as the “prison wall.”

To keep the site safe and secure timber hoarding will be put in place while the works are ongoing.

Since last November Wales & West Housing (WWH) contractors have been preparing the site for the development of 34 eco-friendly, energy-efficient apartments for local people.

They will be built alongside new offices for WWH staff, and a regional base for its in-house maintenance company Cambria Maintenance Services.

The original Priory House will remain, forming a focal point of the project.

It will be developed into a community café and offices with public gardens and walkways created as part of the wider development.

Before any demolition work could begin WWH employed a landscape consultant and tree surgeon to carry out a detailed survey of all the trees on the site and worked with Ceredigion Council’s ecologist and St Mary’s Church officials to obtain permission for the removal of some of the trees.

This included some decayed trees and Leylandii along the perimeter.

The next phase of the development is expected to start in July when local company TRJ (Bettws) Ltd will start construction of the apartments.

Wales & West Housing Group Deputy Chief Executive, Shayne Hembrow, said: “All materials from the demolition are being kept on site and reused to raise the site levels to reduce risk of flooding in future.

“For so many years the Priory House has been hidden but it is exciting to see the original building stripped back ready to become the focal point of this project.

"When the wall along Pont Y Cleifion comes down it will look really different and in time we will reinstate the pavement so people can more easily walk into town.

“We will also be retaining a number of mature trees on the southern part of the site as part of the new circular public walkway and sensory garden through the grounds and along the River Teifi

“We are already getting feedback from local people that they are looking forward to being able to walk through the grounds, past Grade II-listed St Mary’s Church, and enjoy using the area once more.”

When ready, the new homes will be rented through Ceredigion County Council’s housing register to predominantly older local people and those who could benefit from easy access and supportive homes.