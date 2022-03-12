Point Young Person’s project in Fishguard is offering free youth mental health first aid training to parents, carers and guardians.

Since the beginning of the Nurturing the Future project in September 2020 Point has been delivering the training every month on license with Mental Health First Aid Wales.

Trainees have included much of the Pembrokeshire County Council Youth Service, staff from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, third sector staff and volunteers from a wide range of organisations as well as members of the local community.

The income made from the success of paying registrations has enabled Point to offer parents, carers and guardians an opportunity to take this important training for free.

Youth Mental Health First Aid e-learning teaches adults how to provide mental health first aid to young people who are developing a mental health problem or who are in crisis.

The Webinars take place with other learners in a safe online space facilitated by Point staff who are trained instructors.

A survey showed that 89 percent of people who took the course felt more able to support young people with their mental health.

Feedback from participants includes: “Fantastic, practical training which allowed for discussion with others. The content was easy to digest and will be invaluable on a daily basis. Everyone should do this training.”

“All of my thoughts and feelings were taken into account and I felt listened to by everyone.”

If you’d like to know more about the free training for parents, carers or guardians, email: pointsymhfa@gmail.com for further information, to receive a call back or a registration form.