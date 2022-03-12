Can you spare a few hours a week to help local families in need of some extra support? Home-Start Cymru is looking for community volunteers for this rewarding role.

Home-Start, which supports families through some of their most challenging times, needs more volunteers to join its team after seeing a rise in demand during the pandemic.

The charity says that the support that volunteers give families today will last a lifetime, whether that is being matched to support a local family as a home-visitor or telephone befriender, taking on a leadership role as a charity trustee, or perhaps helping with family groups or fundraising.

“Home-Start Cymru has seen referrals rise during the pandemic making the charity more important than ever to support parents with many issues,” said Bethan Webber, the charity’s CEO.

“We are looking for people who can pass forward some of their spare time and kindness to make a real difference to another person’s life. If you have the time, we have the role.”

Home-Start Cymru needs to recruit 150 volunteers to help respond to families after Covid.

The charity has not only seen an increased demand, but also many volunteers who have worked with the charity for a long time stopped volunteering during the pandemic.

Home-Start Cymru works within 18 local authorities in Wales whose staff and trained volunteers offer parents compassionate, non-judgemental support. As part of the home-visiting service, volunteers complete an in-depth training programme after which they are matched to a family who they visit once a week.

One mum from Welshpool described it as “life-changing” when her volunteer came every week to hold her colicky tearful baby, enabling her to shower in peace.

A disabled mum was given support to bake with her children in lockdown, and a refugee family was given the confidence to explore their local area.

“Our volunteers are of all ages, male and female, with many different backgrounds and experiences,” said Bethan. “Not all of them are parents.”

“We are here to stand alongside families when they need us most - and we need more amazing volunteers to help us do that.”

To register or find out more here about volunteering opportunities, visit https://homestartcymru.org.uk/volunteer