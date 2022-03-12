Rugby legend Eddie Butler, former Archbishop of Canterbury Dr Rowan Williams, Future Generations Commissioner Sophie Howe and former Secretary of State for Wales Peter Hain are just some of the big names heading to Britain’s smallest city for a unique festival this month.

The two-day St Davids Festival of Ideas will feature debate, discussion and big ideas with talks on topics from spirituality to saving the oceans, food to future generations, and lots more in between.

As well as big name speakers from further afield, the festival also has a local flavour, with talks on The Future of Food with Simon Wright from Wright’s Food Emporium, Dean of St Davids Cathedral Dr Sarah Rowland-Jones discussing Christianity, Marxism and The Common Good, and Rachel Kelway-Lewis from Solva Community Land Trust on Tackling the Housing Crisis.

This year is the first live Festival of Ideas. Last year’s online version of the festival saw speakers like actor Jerome Flynn and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price, sessions on everything from mental health to climate change, and an audience of hundreds of people from across the globe.

The not-for-profit festival is run by a team of local volunteers. Andy Middleton, founder director of TYF Adventures, is one of the festival organisers. He said: “After the success of our online festival last year, it’s wonderful to be welcoming speakers and audiences to St Davids in person this year.

“Our city was once an important resting point for pilgrims and travellers and a special place for people from different parts to share beliefs and ideas.

“The festival was created to rekindle that power and shape conversations that will help make St Davids’ residents and visitors more curious about the world around them and ready to start shaping the next 1500 years of its history.”

The event takes place on March 25 and 26 March. Tickets cost £40 (weekend), £30 (Saturday only) or £20 (Friday only). For tickets, more information, and a full line-up of speakers, visit www.stdavidsideas.co.uk.