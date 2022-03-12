Fuel prices are still creeping up, with yesterday’s cheapest recorded petrol station adding 2 pence a litre to its price today.
We still haven’t seen any diesel at £2 a litre in Pembrokeshire yet, but it has bee reported at other forecourts across the UK. Let us know if you have seen any in Pembs.
The highest fuel price, according to petrolprices.com, is 195.9 pence for diesel at the Shell Cross Roads Garage in Kilgetty, although this price was recorded on Thursday, March 10..
The cheapest fuel recorded today is 155.9 pence a litre for unleaded, recorded today at Kiln park Service Station, Tenby Scroll down for more Pembrokeshire prices recorded today.
Oil prices have soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leading to higher wholesale costs for fuel retailers.
• Read more- fuel prices March 11 • Read more- fuel prices March 10 • Read more- fuel prices March 9 Online fuel price comparison service PetrolPrices said it was used by 150,000 people on Wednesday.
That is a 10-fold increase since mid-February, demonstrating the rising number of people concerned about the cost of filling up.
The firm said several forecourts are already charging £2 per litre for diesel.
The Federation of Wholesale Distributors has warned spiking fuel costs will cause the price of groceries and food in restaurants to rise.
Here are the latest prices in select stations in Pembrokeshire, and beyond, recorded today, March 11.
Diesel prices, recorded 12/03/22 (Highest to lowest) BP Haverfordwest on the A4076- 179.9 Texaco Fishguard Road Haverfordwest 172.9 Letterson Filling Station 169 Old Pump Filling Station, Tenby Road 167.9 Asda Pembroke Dock 166.7 Seafront Garage Goodwick 165.9 Tesco Pembroke Dock 163.9 Unleaded prices, recorded 12/03/22 (Highest to lowest) BP Haverfordwest 162.9 Texaco Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest 161.9 Morrisons Haverfordwest 159.9 Murco Pembroke 158.9 Asda Pembroke Dock 158.7 Tesco Pembroke Dock 156.9 Kiln Park Service Station, Tenby 155.9
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.