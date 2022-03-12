Fancy a new Nintendo Switch game but don't want to splash the cash on a brand new release?
Game is here to help with its offer on selected Nintendo Switch games.
You can get two Nintendo Switch games for just £20 at Game.
That includes Mario games, some LEGO games, including The Incredibles, and even Assassins Creed.
Selected code-in-box games are available for £20 at Game online.
The offer runs until April 27 and allows two games to be purchased for £20.
Nintendo Switch games - get 2 for £20 offer
These are the games included in the offer that were still in stock at the time of writing:
- Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- LEGO DC Super Villains
- LEGO The Incredibles
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition
- Just Dance 2019
- Assassins Creed 3 + Liberation Remaster
- Sports Party
- CARS 3
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Monopoly
- Overcooked! Special Edition
- Animal Kart Racer
- Speed 3: Grand Prix
- The Escapists 2
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Trivial Pursuit Live
- Goosebumps
- Child of Light
- Trials Rising
- Wheel of Fortune
- Golf with your Friends
- Risk the game of Global Domination
- Match 3 Adventure Collection
The discount will be applied at checkout when you add two of the qualifying games to your basket.
Visit Game to take advantage of the offer.
