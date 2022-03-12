Two drivers have recently been arrested on suspicion of drug driving, with one also being arrested for possessing drugs and an offensive weapon.
A woman was arrested in Pembroke Dock on Friday, March 11, after she provided a positive roadside drug wipe for both cannabis and cocaine.
She was taken into custody to provide blood samples.
Officers from Pembrokeshire’s Roads Policing Unit said that the driver has since been released under investigation, pending the results of these samples.
On the evening of Thursday, March 10 a man was arrested, following a Roads Policing Unit stop check in Tenby.
He was arrested on suspicion of driving with cannabis in his system, possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon.
Officers said that he has since been released under investigation for all offences.
